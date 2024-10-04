Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Doman Building Materials Group traded as high as C$8.82 and last traded at C$8.69, with a volume of 96007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.72.

DBM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.38.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7751004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

