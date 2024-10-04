Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $47.99, but opened at $49.13. Biohaven shares last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 132,945 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Biohaven Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after buying an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biohaven by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,347,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,050,000 after purchasing an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.