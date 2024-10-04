Traders Buy High Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Put Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,366 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,257 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $7.99 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
