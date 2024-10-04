Traders Buy High Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Put Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,366 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,257 put options.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $7.99 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,502,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,509 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after buying an additional 366,031 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.7% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

