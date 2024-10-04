A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 8th

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 8th. The 2-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 7th.
A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance
AZ opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.84.
A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.83% and a negative return on equity of 6,821.36%.
A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.
