Applied Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 32,248 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,711 call options.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 66.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 308,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Applied Digital by 25.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,570,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

