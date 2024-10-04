UL Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:ULS) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 9th

UL Solutions’ (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 9th. UL Solutions had issued 33,800,000 shares in its public offering on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $946,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the end of UL Solutions’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ULS opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $96,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,050,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,667,000.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.