Unity Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 105,138 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 58,040 call options.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.7 %

U opened at $20.68 on Friday. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,611 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 180,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 82,796 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

