MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.76 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $201.72 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $33.50 or 0.00054782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,139.36 or 0.99976159 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,021,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,021,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.37294449 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $9,980,577.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

