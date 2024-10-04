Gravity One Day Volume Reaches $14.29 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $237.57 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity token can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00251321 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03360678 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,650,998.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.