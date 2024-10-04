Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $655.21

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 90.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 61.5% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $356,966.56 and approximately $655.21 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,139.36 or 0.99976159 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00010999 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $286.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

