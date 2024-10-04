Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 56,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 114,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Theralase Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

