Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.83 and last traded at $108.83. Approximately 92 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.99.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

