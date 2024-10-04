iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.58. 9,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 13,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.96% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.