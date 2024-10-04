Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 104,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 105,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$29.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.