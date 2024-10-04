Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.00. 1,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Northern Star Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

