Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 388 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.19). 270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.84) price target on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQX

Aquis Exchange Price Performance

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 440.69. The company has a market cap of £87.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2,155.56 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.