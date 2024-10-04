111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 623,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 121,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
111 Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 111
111 Company Profile
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 111
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.