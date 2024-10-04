111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 623,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 121,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

111 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 111

111 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 111 stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 111, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of 111 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

