AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 439.50 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 440.50 ($5.89). 441,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 779,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($5.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.95) to GBX 410 ($5.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,202.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 441.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 384.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

In related news, insider Fiona Clutterbuck acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912.50 ($26,635.23). In other news, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 17,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £74,929.35 ($100,226.52). Also, insider Fiona Clutterbuck bought 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £19,912.50 ($26,635.23). Insiders purchased 21,918 shares of company stock worth $9,529,400 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.