GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 13,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPV

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.79.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.03. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 120.21% and a negative net margin of 84.74%. The company had revenue of C$4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.