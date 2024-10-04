Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 1,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Whitbread Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

