Ethereum Market Cap Achieves $286.11 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,376.84 or 0.03886645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $286.11 billion and approximately $17.95 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00041001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,373,387 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

