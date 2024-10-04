Worldcoin Price Hits $1.64 on Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $821.09 million and $129.41 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00002689 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,381,872 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 496,558,674.65744436 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.6353692 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $166,405,666.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

