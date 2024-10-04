Internet Computer Price Hits $8.15 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.85 billion and approximately $88.04 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.15 or 0.00013333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00041001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,715,453 coins and its circulating supply is 471,610,788 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

