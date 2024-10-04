Wrapped Cardano 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,404.47 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $4,404.47 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00251321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,361,237 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,361,236.58361139. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34890482 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,373.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

