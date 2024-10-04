SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €17.68 ($19.64) and last traded at €17.87 ($19.86). Approximately 206,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.24 ($20.27).
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $598.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.92.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.
