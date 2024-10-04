Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €64.55 ($71.72) and last traded at €64.80 ($72.00). 68,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.45 ($72.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

