Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 300 ($4.01). 196,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 196,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.20).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.07. The stock has a market cap of £231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,695.67.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

