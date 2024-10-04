Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.77. 28,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 215,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Forsys Metals Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.78.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

