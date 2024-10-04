Junex (CVE:JNX) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Junex Inc. (CVE:JNX – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 15,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 85,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Junex Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.
Junex Company Profile
Junex Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration company in Québec. It holds exploration permits on approximately 1.9 million acres of land located in the Appalachian basin in the province of Québec. The company's principal property is the Galt project, which covers an area of 16,645 acres located to the west of Gaspé Peninsula.
