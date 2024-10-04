Frontier Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $154,605.46 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,323,924 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

