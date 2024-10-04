Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $73.15 million and $3.38 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,917.60 or 0.99922701 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,807,479.35387313 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.65346387 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $4,130,563.21 traded over the last 24 hours."



