Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares.
Shoal Games Trading Up 42.9 %
The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50.
Shoal Games Company Profile
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
