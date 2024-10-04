ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and traded as low as $16.69. ARC Resources shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 13,614 shares changing hands.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $842.85 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1251 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

