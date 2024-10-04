Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.47 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.34). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 26.05 ($0.35), with a volume of 705,044 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.04.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 157,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £50,240 ($67,201.71). Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

