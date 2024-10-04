Ascential (LON:ASCL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 566.02 ($7.57) and traded as low as GBX 565.50 ($7.56). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 565.50 ($7.56), with a volume of 3,684,047 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.79) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.28) to GBX 568 ($7.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ascential
Ascential Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 12,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.61), for a total value of £69,252.99 ($92,633.75). Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
About Ascential
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascential
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.