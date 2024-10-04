The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,019.08 ($13.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,016 ($13.59). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,018 ($13.62), with a volume of 55,641 shares changing hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 992.99. The stock has a market cap of £330.30 million, a P/E ratio of 496.62 and a beta of 0.50.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

