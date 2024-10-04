Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 237,458 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Jason Haas purchased 45,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,247.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,247.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,481.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 625,114 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 428,175 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,166,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

