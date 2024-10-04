Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and traded as low as $40.95. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 2,279 shares traded.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

