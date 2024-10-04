Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.89 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 53.21 ($0.71). Time Out Group shares last traded at GBX 53.21 ($0.71), with a volume of 24,136 shares traded.

Time Out Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.24. The company has a market cap of £180.37 million, a P/E ratio of -883.33 and a beta of 1.09.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

