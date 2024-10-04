SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.14 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.45). SysGroup shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

SysGroup Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.40. The stock has a market cap of £27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

