Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and traded as low as $22.50. Spin Master shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2,990 shares trading hands.

Spin Master Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

