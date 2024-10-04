InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as low as C$1.94. InPlay Oil shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 120,202 shares changing hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.40.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of C$41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.3484321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

