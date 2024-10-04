Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Clear Leisure plc (LON:CLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03). Clear Leisure shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 80,972,813 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.70. The firm has a market cap of £24.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.50.

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

