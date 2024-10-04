Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15 and traded as low as C$11.90. Cronos Group shares last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 1,388,975 shares.
Cronos Group Trading Down 1.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.15.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.