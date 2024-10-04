Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and traded as low as $11.15. Aspen Pharmacare shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Aspen Pharmacare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

