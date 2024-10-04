Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.91. Smart Sand shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 45,786 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Green sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,352 shares in the company, valued at $90,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 85,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

