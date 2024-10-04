Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.87 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 17.35 ($0.23). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 17.39 ($0.23), with a volume of 83,423 shares traded.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.61 million, a PE ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.45.

Henderson Diversified Income Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

