Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Eguana Technologies shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1,665,000 shares changing hands.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

