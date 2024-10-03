Algorand Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $35.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00040870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,282,780,624 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

