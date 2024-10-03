OMG Network Price Down 19.5% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $34.43 million and $6.59 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00040870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

